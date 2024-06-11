Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

Alberta government says advisory report shows federal electricity targets are ‘reckless’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 2:14 pm
Liberal government unveils plan for net-zero power by 2035
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 10, 2023) The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited plan to bring Canada's electricity grid to net-zero by 2035. Touria Izri looks at the praise from environmental groups, why there will still be allowances to use natural gas, and the concerns over how much the changes will cost – Aug 10, 2023
Share

The Alberta government says the findings of a new report from a federal advisory committee are proof that Ottawa should abandon its “reckless” 2035 clean electricity targets.

The federally appointed Canada Electricity Advisory Council — a group made up of industry leaders, Indigenous leaders and executives — released a report Monday with suggestions on how Ottawa can accomplish its goal of decarbonizing the country’s electricity grid.

In the report, the council says decarbonizing the grid is a daunting challenge in jurisdictions like Alberta and Saskatchewan, where fossil fuels still make up the majority of electricity generating capacity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The council says these provinces will need both federal financial support and “flexibility” around expectations in order to decarbonize their grids.

Alberta has long said that it can’t achieve a net-zero grid by 2035, but will work toward a 2050 target instead.

The province said Tuesday the advisory council’s report supports its stance that “one-size-fits-all” electricity regulations are unrealistic and setting it up for failure.

Alberta government opposes Ottawa’s new green electricity plan
© 2024 The Canadian Press

