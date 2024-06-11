Menu

Politics

Canada Post resists pitch to move Halifax sorting plant to allow for housing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 1:04 pm
The Liberal member of Parliament for Halifax is pushing for Canada Post to unload a prime plot of land in the city core to be redeveloped as housing. Liberal member of Parliament Andy Fillmore rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Liberal member of Parliament for Halifax is pushing for Canada Post to unload a prime plot of land in the city core to be redeveloped as housing. Liberal member of Parliament Andy Fillmore rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
The Liberal member of Parliament for Halifax is pushing for Canada Post to unload a prime plot of land in the city core to be redeveloped as housing.

But the Crown corporation is resisting, saying it has informed Halifax city planners that there are no plans to relocate the mail sorting facility.

MP and former urban planner Andy Fillmore says Canada Post should consider moving its Almon Street plant out of the city centre so the public land can be used to build up to 5,000 housing units.

Fillmore says the six-hectare site could house up to 10,000 people, and federal regulations would ensure that 20 per cent of the new housing units would be “deeply” affordable.

Canada Post declined an interview, but spokesperson Lisa Liu said in an emailed statement that the Halifax plant is central to mail service in Atlantic Canada.

Fillmore says the postal service could follow the lead of such cities as Vancouver and Toronto and set up a more efficient mail sorting facility near the airport and major highways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

