Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto getting set to feel the heat with very hot weather on the horizon

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Outdoor entertaining essentials and trends for summer'
Outdoor entertaining essentials and trends for summer
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A significant change is coming to Toronto’s weather pattern as the official start to summer nears.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the hottest weather of the season so far is set to move in early next week.

Toronto has yet to see its first 30-degree day of the year, but that will likely happen early next week, Farnell said.

He said “a large ridge of high pressure” will build along the east coast of the United States.

“This will bring several days of hot temperatures and higher humidity levels,” he said.

Toronto getting set to feel the heat with very hot weather on the horizon - image View image in full screen
Global News

“It will likely feel like the upper 30s to almost 40 for several days leading up to the official start to summer on Thursday, June 20.”

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell said June so far has been off to a cool start across most of Canada, “but the turnaround will be most significant around the Great Lakes.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

So far this year at Toronto Pearson Airport, the warmest temperature has been 29.7 C on both May 21 and 22. In June, the warmest it has been was 26.8C.

On Monday, the temperature reached a high of just 16.3 C at Pearson.

More on Toronto
Toronto getting set to feel the heat with very hot weather on the horizon - image View image in full screen
Global News
Trending Now

“It is still too early to say how long the hot spell will last but current indications are that it will peak sometime late next week,” Farnell said.

“With the higher temperatures and humidity, afternoon thunderstorms are also possible.”

And as we officially move into summer, Farnell said there will be more hot and humid days to come.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am forecasting prolonged hot spells and a hotter than normal summer, but also with a continuation of above normal rainfall in the months ahead,” he said.

Click to play video: 'The latest American wildfires and Canada’s wildfire season outlook'
The latest American wildfires and Canada’s wildfire season outlook
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices