Canada

Montreal mayor, city officials unveil urban vision with focus on transit, housing

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 6:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Montreal unveils ambitious 2050 urban master plan'
City of Montreal unveils ambitious 2050 urban master plan
WATCH: Montreal officials have unveiled a new vision for the city that would dramatically change the lives of its residents. It's a new urban plan that calls for an accelerated shift toward a greener lifestyle. Everything from how we get around to the type of buildings we work in would be significantly altered. As Tim Sargeant reports, officials are laying the rough draft of a road map to get there by 2050.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante along with members of her executive committee and administration unveiled an ambitious urban vision for the city by 2050.

The detailed urban plan focuses on building a decarbonized city within a quarter of a century with a massive expansion of the public transit system, more housing, more greenspace and environmentally-friendly buildings.

Three hundred kilometres’ worth of new public transit systems are envisioned involving new metro lines, a tramway network, more bike lanes, more exo commuter train and Réseau express métropolitain (REM) stops as well as additional bus rapid transit networks.

“I think it is important to show what we’re capable of, what Montrealers are hoping for,” Plante said at a press conference.

The plan envisions extending the metro blue line further east than Anjou (which is scheduled to be finished by 2030) as well as extending it west toward the St-Pierre interchange with a stop near the Loyola campus of Concordia University.

Story continues below advertisement

The orange line is also envisioned to extend north to eventually connect to the future Bois-Franc REM station.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

City officials have outlined 184 km of tramway lines stretching from Lachine in the West to Pointe-aux-Trembles in the east end as well as connecting downtown with the southern and northern parts of the city.

There are also calls to build more bus rapid transit systems, similar to the existing one on Pie-IX Boulevard, and increasing the bike lane network.

The urban plan also includes building another 200,000 social and affordable housing units and more sponge parks to help absorb water following a major downpour to prevent flash flooding.

Trending Now

But most of the document focuses on increasing public transit, which city officials estimate will make up 70 per cent of all daily trips taken by 2050.

Montreal’s opposition leader called the urban plan “fantasy” in an email sent to Global News.

Public consultations on the 2050 master urban plan are scheduled for this summer and fall.

Click to play video: 'Rebuilding public trust part of Montreal police action plan to fight discrimination'
Rebuilding public trust part of Montreal police action plan to fight discrimination
