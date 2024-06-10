B.C. man gets 5-year weapons ban after firing gun into neighbour’s condo for 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver senior recently received a five-year weapons ban after he accidentally fired a gun through a wall into his neighbours’ condo unit for the second time.

On July 23, 2023, David Lazaruk and his wife Katherine were getting ready for bed after a long day when he said they heard a loud noise.

“We heard a big bang and it sounded like an echo from outside,” said David.

The couple went to the window of their East Vancouver condo and couldn’t see anything.

When David returned to the living room, he noticed there was a message on his phone from his neighbour, Henry Cheung, asking David to call him.

Lazaruk was shocked to learn a bullet fired in Cheung’s third-floor unit had entered their suite on the same floor.

“Sure enough, there’s another bullet hole through our apartment,” said David.

It was not the first time their neighbour had discharged a gun through the same wall.

“We took it much more seriously this time because obviously the last time didn’t create a change in behaviour,” Katherine told Global News. “We felt that it was important this time to really drive the point home that this was a very serious thing that had happened.”

The couple called police and Henry Cheung, 67, was arrested and later charged.

Vancouver police said the senior had been “dry firing” to practice his shooting.

“It was supposed to be with an unloaded firearm; however he mistakenly had a bullet in the chamber,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

The VPD was also called to Cheung’s unit in May 2018.

“In that case, it was a gentleman who was cleaning his firearm and didn’t realize that the gun was actually loaded,” Addison said.

The Lazaruks said Cheung cut them a cheque for $5,000 to cover some of the damages after the first misfire while promising them it would never happen again.

“He didn’t even change his aim, same wall, same corner,” David said. “That is not the action of someone who’s sorry.”

Crown prosecutors stayed a charge of careless use of a firearm in relation to the second incident on Thursday after Provincial Court Judge Andrea Brownstone granted an application banning Cheung from possessing firearms for five years.

“We don’t know what he’s going to do in five years, we’ll still be here, he’ll probably still be here,” Katherine said.

The couple has filed a civil claim over the most recent gun discharge, seeking $23,598.22 in damages to cover repairs and the costs of legal fees and mental distress counselling.

According to the notice of claim filed Oct. 23, 2023, “the bullet left a trail of damage” to several walls, a cabinet and custom drapes.

The claim states Cheung and his wife, Yvonne Kwok, referred the issue to their insurance company, but insurance did not fully cover the damage, nor any amounts for nuisance.

When the criminal charge was resolved, Crown prosecutor Ariel Bultz told the court Cheung had already paid the Lazaruks just under $10,000 in restitution for the damage and counselling needs.

The couple said the sense of safety they once had in their own home has been shattered.

“Every time I go to that corner of the room, I think about the fact that there could be a bullet coming through it at any point,” Katherine told Global News. “That’s not a great way to live.”

“We can’t sit on our couch or sit at our dinner table now without thinking is the third bullet going to be the one that kills us,” added David.

Cheung did not return a phone message from Global News but has denied all the allegations in his written reply to the notice of claim.