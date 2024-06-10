Wild moose tranquilized and removed from Calgary community of Southwood

See more sharing options

A moose that was loose in southwest Calgary was safely removed from the area by wildlife officials on Monday.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, along with members of the Calgary police, were monitoring the moose in some green space in the community of Southwood, just off Sacramento Drive S.W. and close to the Southland LRT station.

The animal was tranquilized, loaded onto the back of a truck, taken to the bush and released.

Wildlife officers told Global News the moose was around two years old and was removed for their own safety.

Officers added they know of nine moose currently living in the city.