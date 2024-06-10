Menu

Canada

Wild moose tranquilized and removed from Calgary community of Southwood

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 8:41 pm
1 min read
Fish and Wildlife Officers remove a moose from Southwood in Calgary to safely release it in the bush. View image in full screen
Fish and wildlife officers remove a moose from Southwood in Calgary and released it in the bush. Global News
A moose that was loose in southwest Calgary was safely removed from the area by wildlife officials on Monday.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, along with members of the Calgary police, were monitoring the moose in some green space in the community of Southwood, just off Sacramento Drive S.W. and close to the Southland LRT station.

The animal was tranquilized, loaded onto the back of a truck, taken to the bush and released.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Wildlife officers told Global News the moose was around two years old and was removed for their own safety.

Officers added they know of nine moose currently living in the city.

