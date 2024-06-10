Menu

Politics

Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Ed Wood to step down amid council dysfunction

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
In a message posted on the municipality's website, Mayor Ed Wood says he is resigning as of the end of Monday.
The mayor of Harrison Hot Springs is stepping down, after months of dysfunction on the community’s municipal council.

In a message posted to the municipality’s website, Mayor Ed Wood said he was resigning effective as of end of day Monday.

“I personally would like to thank both the Corporate Officer and the Chief Financial Officer for their professionalism during our time together, they have demonstrated integrity, respect, and accountability of which I hold strong to,” Wood wrote in the brief message.

“To the members of the public, it has been an honour to be your Mayor.”

The message did not speak to Wood’s reasons for resigning.

However, the mayor has been battling some members of council for the Fraser Valley municipality of 1,900 for months.

In November, the province appointed a special adviser to try and address the infighting on council, but despite their recommendations, some council meetings have continued to devolve into shouting matches.

In April, Wood alleged he faced a “coup” from councillors opposed to his agenda.

It was not immediately clear when the municipality would hold a byelection to replace Wood.

 

