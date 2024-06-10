Menu

Canada

Penticton RCMP seek public assistance in search for Shy-Anne Kruger

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Shy-Anne Kruger. View image in full screen
Shy-Anne Kruger. Penticton RCMP
RCMP are seeking help in the search for Shy-Anne Kruger, last seen on May 18.

Police say Kruger is 37 years old and 165 centimetres tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was reported missing on June 6.

She was last seen wearing a black halter top and skirt.

Anyone with information on Kruger’s whereabouts Kruger is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

