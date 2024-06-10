‘Numerous people’ were inside Markham home at time of shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

“Numerous people” were at a Markham home for a dinner party Saturday night when a 36-year-old man was shot, police say.

York Regional Police said that at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Lee Avenue, which is near Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue, for reports that a man had been shot outside.

Officers found the victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were “numerous people” inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted, but didn’t release a possible motive.

“That would be part of the investigation and what our investigators are trying to determine. It is too early to say,” Sgt. Lisa Moskaluk told Global News in an email.

“The investigators have information that leads them to believe that this home or someone at the residence was targeted. What that information is we won’t be releasing, to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police said a white sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, but no suspect description is currently available.

It’s not clear if one or more suspects were involved.

“Our investigators will speak to anyone who was at the scene, as well as canvas the neighbourhood for any witnesses or anyone with information,” Moskaluk said.

Moskaluk said it’s not believed the suspect or suspects were at the dinner party prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area can contact police or Crime Stoppers, officers said.