Trent University adds 37 defibrillators at Peterborough, Durham campuses

Over the past year, Trent University has added 37 publicly accessible automated external defibrillators (AED) across its campuses in Peterborough and Durham, Ont.

In partnership with Action First Aid, the project, which is led by a cross-department working group, took action on a proposal to increase the number of AEDs on Trent’s campuses to 37 from 11. AEDs are portable electronic devices that require no training and are used in combination with CPR to restart a heart after it stops beating.

According to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, one out-of-hospital cardiac arrest happens every nine minutes, and the chances of survival double when an AED is used.

Trent University says AEDs have been successfully used twice in the last 10 years at Trent’s Peterborough campus.

“We often think of AEDs being needed for older adults or more vulnerable populations but in this case, actually one of them was a Trent student,” said Leslie Spooner, Trent’s athletics assistant director of customer engagement and operations.

Elyse Swadon, Trent’s manager of environmental health and safety, said: “AEDs have been successfully used twice in the past 10 years to treat sudden cardiac arrest at Trent, so part of the decision to increase the number of units was because we know they are effective. AEDs can be used by anyone, you don’t need any special training as they are smart, interactive devices which emit voice prompts and walk people through the steps. As such, they are a strong and obvious choice to enhance our health and safety measures for everyone who works, studies, plays, and visits on campus.”

Among the 37 AEDs across its campuses include four in outdoor climate-controlled cabinets — the university says it is one of only two Canadian universities to provide the public with access to an AED 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Looking at where activity is, where staff and students might be more isolated and not close to an AED,” said Spooner. “So making sure there was just that good cross-coverage across campus.”

The cabinets’ locations allow for quick access in case someone’s heart stops beating effectively, says Action First Aid, a leading first aid training agency in Canada.

“The second that happens, blood is not moving to the brain and vital organs,” said Deb Hennig, president of Action First Aid. “Basically, from zero to four minutes is when there’s considered enough residual oxygen in the system. But, after the four-minute mark, brain damage sets in.”

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says nearly half of cardiac arrests occur with people under the age of 65.

“There’s about 60,000 cardiac arrests in Canada each year,” said Lesley James, HSF Ontario’s director of health policy and systems. “That’s about one every nine minutes and the rates are increasing.”

James said it’s estimated that defibrillation used with CPR within the first few minutes after a cardiac arrest can improve survival rates by more than 50 per cent.

She said that in Ontario, there are civil liability protections for individuals who attempt to save a life using a public AED.

“We need all universities, academic institutions, corporations, workplaces to step up and put AEDs in place,” she said. “And then it will make it easier for government to mandate these.”

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough