Body of 27-year-old Hamilton woman found on rural road in Lincoln

A Hamilton woman has been identified as a homicide victim in Lincoln, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say the 27-year-old’s body was found at the side of a road near Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives have released few details about the investigation but say they’ve made contact with the woman’s family and other acquaintances.

It’s believed her body may have been at the scene for days before the woman was found.

The woman, identified as Jessica Lynn St. Jules, had connections to Hamilton and Halton Region.

.@NiagRegPolice continue to investigate the death of a woman located in a rural area of Lincoln. The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Lynn St. Jules of #HamOnt.@NiagRegPolice are asking if anyone with information, or who may have had contact with Jessica within… https://t.co/IBkFuHxXaO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 10, 2024