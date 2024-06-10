Body of 27-year-old Hamilton woman found on rural road in Lincoln

A Hamilton woman has been identified as a homicide victim in Lincoln, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police say the 27-year-old’s body was found at the side of a road near Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Detectives have released few details about the investigation but say they’ve made contact with the woman’s family and other acquaintances.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
It’s believed her body may have been at the scene for days before the woman was found.
The woman, identified as Jessica Lynn St. Jules, had connections to Hamilton and Halton Region.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in Peel police sexual assault investigation
- Toronto man injured in shooting outside Etobicoke school dies in hospital
- Gabby Petito’s mom forgives Brian Laundrie, but not his ‘evil’ mother
- ‘He’s a demon’: Mom of murder victim speaks out after life sentence given
Comments