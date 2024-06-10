Menu

Crime

Body of 27-year-old Hamilton woman found on rural road in Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 9:02 am
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police are investigating the death of a Hamilton woman found in a rural area of Lincoln on Saturday. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are investigating the death of a Hamilton woman found in a rural area of Lincoln on Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Hamilton woman has been identified as a homicide victim in Lincoln, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say the 27-year-old’s body was found at the side of a road near Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives have released few details about the investigation but say they’ve made contact with the woman’s family and other acquaintances.

It’s believed her body may have been at the scene for days before the woman was found.

The woman, identified as Jessica Lynn St. Jules, had connections to Hamilton and Halton Region.

More on Crime
