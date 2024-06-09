Oilers fans book reservations days ahead of Stanley Cup Final games

Send this page to someone via email

The phone at Kelly’s Pub in downtown Edmonton has been ringing off the hook during the Edmonton Oilers playoff run.

Manager Scott Krebes told Global News there have been even more calls for reservations for the Stanley Cup Final.

“People (were) phoning an hour before (Game 1) saying can we get a seat? No chance,” Krebes said.

“There’s not a lot of places downtown an hour before the game where you’re going to get a seat because everyone’s so excited.”

Krebes said his pub even filled up its patio for Game 1 — despite temperatures sitting in the single digits around game time.

The enthusiasm isn’t slowing down fans.

Some Edmontonians are making sure they have game day plans ready well ahead of time to beat the last-minute rush, including table bookings set more than a week from now.

“We’re reserved for Games 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. We’ve got calls for every single game,” Krebes said.

“On Monday, we already have about 50 reservations.”

A Game 1 loss hasn’t lowered excitement.

“I’m feeling so confident. First game (is) nothing, we’ve got the next one,” said one Oilers fan at the Ice District watch party Saturday.

“There’s a lot of hockey left to play,” said another.

Reid Wilkins, host of Inside Sports on 630 CHED, said how the Oilers played during Game 1 on Saturday night supports that confidence.

“They played with good tempo, they were around the net a lot,” Wilkins said.

“I don’t think they’re left after Game 1 scratching their heads about how they’ll get any pressure on the (Florida) Panthers.”

He’s reminding fans to take in the moment.

“Enjoy the tension. Enjoy the ride. They’re in the Stanley Cup Final,” Wilkins said.

Something they seem ready to do at restaurants and bars.

That means Krebes will keep answering the phone and taking reservations.

