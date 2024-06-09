Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Road construction to begin on Shannon Lake Road, West Kelowna

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
The City of West Kelowna begins construction on a new roundabout at Asquith and Shannon Lake Road. View image in full screen
The City of West Kelowna begins construction on a new roundabout at Asquith and Shannon Lake Road.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction begins next week to create an ‘active transportation corridor’ along Shannon Lake Road in West Kelowna, B.C..

A press release from the City of West Kelowna says that the plan is to create a multi-use pathway as well as improve lighting and storm drains along Shannon Lake Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Between the Kinsmen Park lower soccer field and Swite Road, a roundabout will be constructed at the Asquith and Shannon Lake Road intersection.

Construction begins June 10 and the road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic most of the time and delays can be expected.

This work is expected to go on until next Summer.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices