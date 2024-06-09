Road construction to begin on Shannon Lake Road, West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Construction begins next week to create an ‘active transportation corridor’ along Shannon Lake Road in West Kelowna, B.C..

A press release from the City of West Kelowna says that the plan is to create a multi-use pathway as well as improve lighting and storm drains along Shannon Lake Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Between the Kinsmen Park lower soccer field and Swite Road, a roundabout will be constructed at the Asquith and Shannon Lake Road intersection.

Construction begins June 10 and the road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic most of the time and delays can be expected.

This work is expected to go on until next Summer.