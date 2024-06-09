Road construction to begin on Shannon Lake Road, West Kelowna

Construction begins next week to create an ‘active transportation corridor’ along Shannon Lake Road in West Kelowna, B.C..
A press release from the City of West Kelowna says that the plan is to create a multi-use pathway as well as improve lighting and storm drains along Shannon Lake Road.
Between the Kinsmen Park lower soccer field and Swite Road, a roundabout will be constructed at the Asquith and Shannon Lake Road intersection.
Construction begins June 10 and the road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic most of the time and delays can be expected.
This work is expected to go on until next Summer.
