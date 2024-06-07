Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie traffic stop leads to multiple tickets, cocaine arrest: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
File: RCMP Cruiser View image in full screen
A man is in custody and a woman is facing several traffic tickets after police pulled over an unregistered vehicle in Portage la Prairie, Man. Global News
A traffic stop in Portage la Prairie on Monday night has led to tickets and charges for the vehicle’s occupants.

Manitoba RCMP stopped an unregistered vehicle at the corner of 6th Avenue NW and Fisher Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

A quick search determined that the driver, a 24-year-old woman, didn’t have a valid licence, and led to the discovery of open liquor, 1.2 grams of cocaine, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The man in the passenger seat, 28, was found to have been breaching a release order that barred him from contacting the woman.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order, while the driver was released after being handed four Highway Traffic Act tickets.

