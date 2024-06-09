Edmonton police investigate attempted child abduction in Mill Woods

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Mill Woods area.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, two women approached a 12-year-old boy Thursday night on 38th Avenue and 55th Street.

The women were driving eastbound in a cargo van, police said.

“The van was reportedly occupied by two females, one of whom got out of the van and told the youth to get in,” EPS said in a news release Saturday night.

“The youth fled home, and the incident was reported to police.”

Police believe the two women drove a tall “Amazon” style or Sprinter-like van, which may have been black or dark grey in colour.

The suspect who reportedly spoke to the boy is described as a white woman in her early 30s with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair.

She may have been wearing a black dress at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity involving a vehicle similar to the suspect vehicle to contact police. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.