Canada

Plane collides with boat in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour; at least 2 injured

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
A plane was seen partially submerged in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A plane was seen partially submerged in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy: Alex Lau
An ongoing incident is unfolding in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Chief Karen Fry said on social media that firefighters and police are on the scene for a “marine incident.”

Global News has obtained video from a witness, which shows the plane colliding with a boat while trying to take off.

Another video from the scene shows a small plane partially submerged just off the coastline.

A Global News camera operator saw at least two people being taken away on stretchers and the plane being towed away by a boat.

Harbour Air Vancouver said details are extremely limited at this time, but also confirmed there’s an ongoing incident.

Global News has reached out to emergency services and the Port of Vancouver for more information.

— More to come …

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

