Missing Portage la Prairie teen has connections to Sandy Bay First Nation: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a teen they say went missing from Portage la Prairie earlier this week.

Police said 13-year-old Brianna Whitford-Levasseur was reported missing on June 6. According to them, she had left a residence on 11th Street Northwest in the city around 10 p.m. that day. She was then seen briefly around 12:15 a.m. on June 7 but has not been seen since.

A search of the community was conducted but police said they could not locate her.

Courtesy of Portage la Prairie RCMP

Whitford-Levasseur is described as being five foot six inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair with blue ends. She is said to have been wearing pink shorts and either purple Crocs or black Converse shoes, and a sonic T-shirt.

Police said she has connections to Sandy Bay First Nation. An investigation is ongoing and officials add that information has been shared with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.