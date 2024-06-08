Like a broken record, Hamilton Ticats lose season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats lost their opening game of the CFL season for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons after falling 32-24 in Calgary Friday night.

The game also marked Hamilton’s 18th loss in 19 games at McMahon Stadium.

Playing in his first game in Calgary since joining the Ticats in 2023, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell completed 27-of-38 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception in the second quarter which led to one of Rene Paredes’ six field goals on the night.

Mitchell’s lone touchdown was a 19-yard toss to receiver Kiondre Smith with 1:11 to play in the game.

The 34-year-old Mitchell was let down at crucial times by his receivers.

Tim White dropped what would have been a touchdown in the second quarter and fellow receiver Shemar Bridges mishandled a deep ball that would have given the Cats an opportunity to get into the endzone.

Rookie pass catcher Bridges led the Ticats with seven receptions for 85 yards.

Running back James Butler was Hamilton’s most effective player with 13 carries for 119 yards. Ante Milanovic-Litre scored Hamilton’s first touchdown of the season with a one-yard plunge just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Defensively, the Cats allowed Calgary QB Jake Maier to complete 21-of-26 pass attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, Calgary became the first team in Canadian Football League history to win 700 games, breaking a tie with Edmonton.

Hamilton’s next game is their home opener on June 16 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.