Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Jonas Brothers set to headline Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver

The Jonas Brothers will be headlining the halftime show fresh off their world tour in November.

The band says that after bringing the tour to the city last year, they are excited for the 111th Grey Cup.

B.C. woman credits this acronym with saving her life after a stroke

Quick thinking saved the life of Melissa Wing, a 29-year-old grad student in Victoria, B.C. She credits her knowledge of stroke symptoms for her swift action.

In July 2023, while chatting with friends at a goodbye party on a beach, Wing suddenly felt her face droop on the right side as she turned to look at her partner.

She remembers saying, “I don’t feel good, I think I am having a stroke.”

‘Needle-free’: UBC develops oral insulin drops for diabetes patients

University of British Columbia researchers and scientists have created a new delivery system that could drastically change how diabetes patients receive insulin.

Researchers at UBC’s Li Lab have developed oral insulin drops that are placed under the tongue to be absorbed into the body, which could replace the need for insulin injections.

“My lab has been working on needle-free insulin alternatives these past three years,” said professor Shyh-Dar Li with UBC Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Vancouver Canucks announce dates for annual Young Stars tournament

The drama of the Stanley Cup will begin this weekend when the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers start their battle for the best trophy in sports.

Three months from now, the Oilers will be sending their top prospects to the Okanagan, the Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday, when the B.C. club will host its annual Young Stars tournament in Penticton.

The four-day event will run Sept. 13-16 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

As a Canadian teen he landed in France on D-Day. He has received the country’s highest honour

When he volunteered with the Canadian Armed Forces, Joseph Vogelgesang was only 17 years old.

He was among the 14,000 Canadians who landed on the beaches of Normandy in 1944. Now, at age 99, Vogelgesang has been recognized with France’s highest decoration.

He was decorated as a Knight of the Legion of Honour at a ceremony in Vancouver on Thursday, as the world marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day.