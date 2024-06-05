Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Needle-free’: UBC develops oral insulin drops for diabetes patients

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 12:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada introduces Pharmacare bill in Parliament: ‘It’s about health equity, affordability’'
Canada introduces Pharmacare bill in Parliament: ‘It’s about health equity, affordability’
RELATED VIDEO: On Thursday, Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation to create a framework for a national single-payer pharmacare program. He added that if people aren’t able to afford treatment medication like insulin, they are left at greater risk of more severe health outcomes like stroke, amputation, blindness or kidney failure – Feb 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

University of British Columbia researchers and scientists have created a new delivery system that could drastically change how diabetes patients receive insulin.

Researchers at UBC’s Li Lab have developed oral insulin drops that are placed under the tongue to be absorbed into the body, which could replace the need for insulin injections.

“My lab has been working on needle-free insulin alternatives these past three years,” associate professor Shyh-Dar Li said, with UBC Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“We tried nasal sprays before landing on oral drops, which are easy and convenient. Hopefully, the oral drops open up a new possibility for diabetes patients, making it easier to take their medications and regulate their blood glucose to maintain their health in the long run.”

The drops contain a mixture of insulin and a unique cell-penetrating peptide developed by Li and colleagues.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Homeless senior faces agonizing choice between housing or medication'
Homeless senior faces agonizing choice between housing or medication

“Insulin is a complicated molecule. In pill form, it’s easily destroyed in the stomach,” Li said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Insulin also needs to be rapidly available in the blood, but as a large molecule, it cannot get through cells easily on its own.”

The peptide, sourced from fish byproducts, opens a pathway for insulin to cross over.

UBC said preclinical tests showed that with the peptide, insulin effectively reaches the bloodstream.

Without the peptide, insulin remains stuck in the inside lining of the mouth.

“Think of it as a guide that helps insulin navigate through a maze to reach the bloodstream quickly. This guide finds the best routes, making it easier for insulin to get where it needs to go,” said Jiamin Wu, a postdoctoral researcher in the Li Lab.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. diabetes patients await Pharmacare details'
B.C. diabetes patients await Pharmacare details

People without diabetes get their insulin naturally from the pancreas to regulate glucose after a meal.

Diabetes patients cannot produce sufficient insulin and need to get it from an outside source.

Unregulated glucose can be very dangerous, meaning diabetes patients must monitor glucose levels and take insulin to lower them when necessary.

Injections are the fastest way to get insulin into the blood but patients typically need at least three to four injections per day.

Li said the team is hoping to achieve rapid, pain-free delivery of insulin without significant side effects.

The new needle-free technology is expected to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, needle pricks, accidental infections and unsafe disposal of contaminated needles.

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices