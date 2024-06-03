Menu

Entertainment

Jonas Brothers set to headline Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Grey Cup Festival and Half Time announcement
The B.C. Lions are hosting this year's Grey Cup and all the festivities that come with the big game. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, Grey Cup Festival executive director Riley Wiwchar and the Grey Cup trophy pay a visit to 'Global News Morning.'
A well-known and iconic band is taking the stage at the Grey Cup in Vancouver.

The Jonas Brothers will be headlining the halftime show fresh off their world tour in November.

The band says that after bringing the tour to the city last year, they are excited for the 111th Grey Cup.

Ticket sales for Canada’s largest sporting event start on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

2024 Grey Cup Festival is coming to Vancouver

Meanwhile, 50,000 tickets have been sold for the BC Lions‘ home opener on June 15, which will be headlined by 50 Cent.

Trending Now

In other sports news, the Vancouver Whitecaps are getting an exciting visit from the soccer club that actor Ryan Reynolds co-owns, Wrexham FC, this summer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Manager Phil Parkinson told Global News Morning that both Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney have been wonderful to work with.

“Never been to Vancouver. I’m really looking forward to it. Lots of people have told me it’s a really great place to visit,” Parkinson said.

Wrexham FC prepares to visit Whitecaps

 

