Jonas Brothers set to headline Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver

A well-known and iconic band is taking the stage at the Grey Cup in Vancouver.

The Jonas Brothers will be headlining the halftime show fresh off their world tour in November.

The band says that after bringing the tour to the city last year, they are excited for the 111th Grey Cup.

Ticket sales for Canada’s largest sporting event start on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Drumroll please…. 🥁 THE @TWISTEDTEA #GREYCUP HALFTIME ACT IS… THE @JONASBROTHERS! 🎤🎵 🎉 It's gonna be a PARTY at the 111th #GreyCup in Vancouver on Nov 17th!

⏰ Set your alarms, tickets go ON SALE TOMORROW! @GreyCupFestival | @CFL pic.twitter.com/DP8WktSPRj — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, 50,000 tickets have been sold for the BC Lions‘ home opener on June 15, which will be headlined by 50 Cent.

We did it BC! 50K for 50 CENT! 🔥 Let’s keep it going! We still have some tickets left, but they’re going FAST! Trust us, you DON’T want to miss out: https://t.co/1C2lbYDDwk#BCLIONS | @50CENT pic.twitter.com/He5po0Bne3 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 3, 2024

In other sports news, the Vancouver Whitecaps are getting an exciting visit from the soccer club that actor Ryan Reynolds co-owns, Wrexham FC, this summer.

Manager Phil Parkinson told Global News Morning that both Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney have been wonderful to work with.

“Never been to Vancouver. I’m really looking forward to it. Lots of people have told me it’s a really great place to visit,” Parkinson said.

