Video link
Headline link
Crime

New charges laid against Edmonton man wanted on 62 warrants

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police said Mark Muise, 40, is accused of committing multiple thefts at sporting stores in Edmonton, St. Albert, Strathcona County and Kitscoty, Alta. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
New charges have been laid against an Edmonton man wanted on 62 warrants for multiple break-ins and thefts, Edmonton police announced Friday.

Mark Muise, 40, of Edmonton, is facing dozens of charges, including theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft of credit cards and failure to comply with release and probation orders.

The Edmonton Police Service said Muise is accused of committing multiple thefts at sporting stores in Edmonton, St. Albert, Strathcona County and Kitscoty, Alta.

“During the time of these thefts, the accused was also bound by a release order issued by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) for firearms prohibitions and a probation order, as well as a release order issued by the RCMP,” police said in a news release Friday.

EPS said its targeted response to auto theft prevention (TRAP) team identified Muise through security footage related to the thefts.

Officers discovered he was wanted on 62 outstanding criminal warrants, 35 of which were within Edmonton city limits and 27 of which fell within RCMP territory.

Police said they arrested Muise at a home near 110th Street and 111th Avenue in northwest Edmonton.

Muise is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

