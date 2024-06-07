Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Crescent Heights

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
Calgary police investigate the suspicious death of a man at a home in the 900 block of First Street Northwest Thursday, June 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate the suspicious death of a man at a home in the 900 block of First Street Northwest Thursday, June 6, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Calgary’s Crescent Heights neighbourhood, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, an “altercation” was reported at a home in the 900 block of First Street Northwest.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police found a man inside the home in medical distress and said he died of his injuries.

A man was taken into custody for questioning, Calgary police said in a news release Thursday night.

Trending Now

“It is believed the victim and suspect are known to each other,” Calgary police said. “Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances that led up to this incident.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Police have not released further information.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices