Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Crescent Heights

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Calgary’s Crescent Heights neighbourhood, police said.
At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, an “altercation” was reported at a home in the 900 block of First Street Northwest.
Police found a man inside the home in medical distress and said he died of his injuries.
A man was taken into custody for questioning, Calgary police said in a news release Thursday night.
“It is believed the victim and suspect are known to each other,” Calgary police said. “Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances that led up to this incident.”
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Police have not released further information.
