Crime

2 teen girls in jail, 2 men at large in connection with Manitoba homicide

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
Perry Durocher, 19, and Jerome Moore, 23, have been charged with manslaughter in relation to a homicide. Durocher is believed to be in Winnipeg, and Moore in Norway House. Police ask the public not to approach these men, and report sightings immediately to police.
Perry Durocher, 19, and Jerome Moore, 23, have been charged with manslaughter in relation to a homicide. Durocher is believed to be in Winnipeg, and Moore in Norway House. Police ask the public not to approach these men, and report sightings immediately to police.






Four young people face manslaughter charges, and two remain at large and are believed to be at two different locations in Manitoba.

On June 1, a 51-year-old man from Fisher River Cree Nation, Man., was reported missing and found dead, RCMP said, adding he appeared “to have been targeted.”

Now, two girls aged 14 and 16 are behind bars in relation to the death, Mounties said, and arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Perry Durocher and 23-year-old Jerome Moore.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said Durocher is believed to be in Winnipeg and Moore is believed to be in Norway House.

If seen, the public is asked not to approach the men, but to report any information or sightings immediately.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to contact the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

