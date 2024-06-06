2 teen girls in jail, 2 men at large in connection with Manitoba homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Four young people face manslaughter charges, and two remain at large and are believed to be at two different locations in Manitoba.

On June 1, a 51-year-old man from Fisher River Cree Nation, Man., was reported missing and found dead, RCMP said, adding he appeared “to have been targeted.”

Now, two girls aged 14 and 16 are behind bars in relation to the death, Mounties said, and arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Perry Durocher and 23-year-old Jerome Moore.

Police said Durocher is believed to be in Winnipeg and Moore is believed to be in Norway House.

If seen, the public is asked not to approach the men, but to report any information or sightings immediately.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to contact the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

