‘Part of the family’: Longtime patrons step up after beloved Halifax cafe forced to close

Mary’s Place Cafe II has been a community staple on Halifax’s Spring Garden Road for decades.

Eleven years ago, the brunch restaurant was taken over by Kelly and Wayne DeCoste and then run by their family.

Kelly and Wayne DeCoste have owned Mary's Place Cafe II since 2013.

But Wayne was diagnosed with cancer last December and recently suffered a stroke — leaving him unable to do what he once could.

“So my parents had to close because they’re the bread and butter of that business. Without them, I don’t know how it would run,” their daughter Drew DeCoste said.

“It was a safe space for the community and my parents worked really hard to make it that way; they were welcoming to absolutely everyone. They would even give away free meals if somebody was having a hard day or was down on their luck.”

The couple’s other daughter, Bridgette, says her parents always kept the prices low and the environment welcoming. That’s what made it so special.

“It becomes sort of a home away from home for people. Especially students that were away from home, or people who were travelling with loved ones who needed care at the hospital,” she said.

Bridgette and Drew DeCoste say they're touched by the outpouring of support.

Dalhousie University graduate Deanna Salmon remembers Mary’s Place as her rowing team’s “holy grail” brunch spot.

“It was the staff, really that kind of opened their arms, took us all in, made sure that we were always well-fed, finishing our meals, taking home what we couldn’t finish,” she recalled.

“Hopping in on our conversations, even asking us questions about our lives, making us feel like part of the family there.”

After continuously supporting their community through thick and thin, the DeCostes have received some support of their own. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $32,000 to support the family as they navigate Wayne’s treatment with no income from the cafe.

“It’s really fantastic to see all of the people that they have supported, and loved on, and fed, and entertained for all these years, giving back and saying thank you for the hugs, for the food, for the love, for the free cup of coffee and the garlic homefries,” Bridgette said.