Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Charges dismissed against pair accused of harassing N.S. medical officer during COVID

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 charged after protests outside Nova Scotia top doc’s house'
2 charged after protests outside Nova Scotia top doc’s house
RELATED: Two people, including the founder of what’s been described as a neo-fascist militia group, have been charged with criminal harassment and intimidating a health professional after holding protests outside the home of Dr. Robert Strang. The protests outside Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health’s home were against COVID-19 rules. Graeme Benjamin reports. – Mar 23, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province’s chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.

On March 23, 2022, police said an investigation into anti-mask protests outside the home of Dr. Robert Strang led to charges of criminal harassment against Jeremy MacKenzie and Morgan Guptill.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top doc calls protest outside home ‘concerning’ as province lifts most COVID-19 measures'
Nova Scotia’s top doc calls protest outside home ‘concerning’ as province lifts most COVID-19 measures

MacKenzie, founder of the far-right online group Diagolon, and Guptill were also charged with intimidation of a health professional, mischief and making harassing phone calls.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The pair were scheduled to go on trial next week, but provincial court Judge Jill Hartlen decided Wednesday that the case had dragged on for too long.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that most criminal trials must finish within 18 months after a person is charged, and Hartlen decided there had been 19 months of waiting, once delays caused by the defence were considered.

MacKenzie, who describes himself as the “Raging Dissident,” has denied allegations of extremism, saying many of his supporters are firearms enthusiasts who do not belong to any kind of militia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices