Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after drugs, cash seized during traffic stop on Hwy 7 in Marmora: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and cash following a traffic stop on Hwy. 7 in Marmora and Lake Township on June 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and cash following a traffic stop on Hwy. 7 in Marmora and Lake Township on June 5, 2024. Central Hastings OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people from the GTA face drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 7, east of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Central Hastings OPP say around 6:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop for a rental car travelling the Marmora and Lake Township.

Officers located cannabis in the vehicle, prompting a further search. Investigators located and seized crack cocaine, cannabis, cellphones and over $3,500 in cash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Jayanne Saunders, 19, of Scarborough and Sydney Bunkuna, 25, of North York, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts for Bunkuna).

Trending Now

Saunders was also charged with driving while under suspension and driving with cannabis readily available. Saunders was released and will appear in court in Belleville on June 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Bunkuna was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order. The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices