2 arrested after drugs, cash seized during traffic stop on Hwy 7 in Marmora: OPP

Two people from the GTA face drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 7, east of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Central Hastings OPP say around 6:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop for a rental car travelling the Marmora and Lake Township.

Officers located cannabis in the vehicle, prompting a further search. Investigators located and seized crack cocaine, cannabis, cellphones and over $3,500 in cash.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Jayanne Saunders, 19, of Scarborough and Sydney Bunkuna, 25, of North York, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts for Bunkuna).

Saunders was also charged with driving while under suspension and driving with cannabis readily available. Saunders was released and will appear in court in Belleville on June 24.

Bunkuna was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order. The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday.