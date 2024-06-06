Impaired wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 407: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An impaired driver travelled the wrong way on Highway 407 Thursday morning leading to a crash, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a call at around 6:10 a.m. about a vehicle heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan.

The wrong-way vehicle, which was an SUV, collided with a pickup truck, police said.

The driver of the pickup was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene.

A 39-year-old Vaughan resident has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation while impaired by alcohol and dangerous operation.

The collision was the result of a wrong way vehicle. One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution. All vehicles have been towed. Charges are pending. 2 right lanes and on ramps from Bathurst remain closed to clean up oil spill. ^rt — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 6, 2024

