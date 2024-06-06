Impaired wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 407: OPP

An impaired driver travelled the wrong way on Highway 407 Thursday morning leading to a crash, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a call at around 6:10 a.m. about a vehicle heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan.
The wrong-way vehicle, which was an SUV, collided with a pickup truck, police said.
The driver of the pickup was reported to have suffered minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene.
A 39-year-old Vaughan resident has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation while impaired by alcohol and dangerous operation.
