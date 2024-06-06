Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 407: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An impaired driver travelled the wrong way on Highway 407 Thursday morning leading to a crash, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a call at around 6:10 a.m. about a vehicle heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan.

The wrong-way vehicle, which was an SUV, collided with a pickup truck, police said.

The driver of the pickup was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene.

A 39-year-old Vaughan resident has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation while impaired by alcohol and dangerous operation.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices