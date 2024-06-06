Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 people charged in Saskatoon historical homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Police have charged two people in relation to the 2020 historical homicide of Eagleson Thomas. View image in full screen
Police have charged two people in relation to the 2020 historical homicide of Eagleson Thomas. Global News/File photo
Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the historical homicide of Eagleson Thomas, which occurred in 2020 in Saskatoon.

According to a release, a 27-year-old woman, who had a warrant related to the homicide, was arrested by the Edmonton Police Service in Edmonton on May 28.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested a 41-year-old man in Prince Albert, Sask., who also had a warrant in relation to the homicide, on Wednesday.

Both of the accused were taken to Saskatoon into the custody of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Trending Now

The woman appeared in court on May 29 and was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. The man, who has been charged with first-degree murder, will appear in court on Thursday.

The remains of the victim were located in the 400 block of Avenue G South on Sept. 15, 2020.

