Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CBSA strike across Canada set to begin Friday if no deal reached

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CBSA workers threatening strike action. What it means for your travel plans'
CBSA workers threatening strike action. What it means for your travel plans
WATCH - CBSA workers threatening strike action. What it means for your travel plans – May 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of employees at the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) could begin striking as early as Friday afternoon, potentially causing “major delays” across the country at airports and border crossings.

More than 9,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) will begin job action at Canada’s borders starting Friday at 4 p.m. ET if an agreement is not reached with the CBSA and Treasury Board by then.

“We still hope to avoid strike action and potential disruptions for travellers and commercial traffic at Canada’s borders. But we’ve set a deadline for Trudeau’s Liberal government to get to work on a fair contract for workers,” said PSAC national president Sharon DeSousa in a press release Tuesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

While essential CBSA workers can’t walk off the job, the union said Canadians will still feel the effects, highlighting a brief strike three years ago that “nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'CBSA workers vote in favour of strike mandate'
CBSA workers vote in favour of strike mandate
Trending Now

The looming strike could mean Canadians and visitors find themselves in long lines at the border yet again during the busy travel season.

The PSAC says its key demands revolve around higher wages, remote work options, better retirement benefits and stronger workforce protection for CBSA workers.

Mediation sessions between the union and employers began Monday and continue “in a last-ditch effort to reach an agreement,” PSAC says.

“Our members have overwhelmingly told us they are prepared to fight for fair wages, equitable retirement and to make CBSA a better place to work,” said CIU national president Mark Weber in the press release.

“It’s time for the government to step up for CBSA employees.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices