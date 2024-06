Send this page to someone via email

An officer-involved shooting in Niverville Wednesday morning has led to a large police presence in the community south of Winnipeg.

RCMP say one man is dead and a woman is in custody, while another man took off in a stolen vehicle and remains at large.

View image in full screen Manitoba RCMP at the scene of what police say was an officer-involved shooting in Niverville Wednesday morning. Lauren McNabb / Global News

Winnipeg police are also in Niverville to assist RCMP, who have been at the Drovers Run scene since around 3 a.m.

More to come.