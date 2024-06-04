Palestinian flag in B.C. classroom ‘forces politics’ on kids, mother says

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Jewish mother says she has been told a disciplinary process has begun after a teacher “repeatedly” put up Palestinian flags and symbols in the classroom.

Merav Nider told Global News that she complained after her son’s Grade 7 teacher hung up a Palestinian flag in her son’s classroom.

It was taken down but later replaced with a flag showing the outline of the state of Israel in red, green and black.

Nider says the image is widely seen as a call for the destruction of Israel.

After talking to the principal, she said that flag was also removed.

“We’re doing a disservice to the kids by forcing politics on them when they’re not old enough to be able to handle it and make an informed decision about what side they take,” Nider said.

“And therefore, it’s better if the schools just provide the kids with a safe learning environment where all kids are welcome.”

When asked about the issue on Tuesday, Education Minister Rachna Singh said they encourage parents and caregivers to speak up in incidents such as this one.

“I would really encourage any parents who are feeling that anything like this has happened — they should be talking to their child’s classroom teacher and definitely their principal, but we at the ministry level take these issues very seriously,” she said.

The Vancouver School District wouldn’t comment on this case but told Global News that should concerns arise, they are immediately addressed and a conversation is had between the administration and the staff member.

Nider’s experience is the latest in a string of similar instances reported by Jewish parents across B.C.

In Burnaby, the school district apologized after 12-year-old kids were asked in an exam to weigh in on Israel’s right to exist.

On Monday night, Global News reported that 11-year-old students were faced with similar material in Victoria.

That school district confirmed it has investigated the case and taken a number of actions since.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver is now calling for a provincial review into how this is happening in B.C. schools.