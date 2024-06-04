Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Exam question about Jewish homeland leads to apology from B.C. school district

By Amy Judd & Cassidy Mosconi Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Burnaby School District apologizes for exam question'
Burnaby School District apologizes for exam question
The Burnaby School District is apologizing for an exam question that was given to some Grade 6/7 students asking them to weigh in on Israel's right to exist. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. school district is apologizing for an exam question given to elementary students on whether Jewish people deserve or need a homeland.

The test asked for two responses: an argument for why the state of Israel should exist, and why it should not.

The Burnaby School District confirmed the question was in a social studies exam for Grade 6 and 7 students.

Story continues below advertisement

The district would not go on camera, but instead released a statement calling the question “deeply concerning,” adding that it’s taking steps to address the harm.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We need a comprehensive plan to combat antisemitism,” Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, told Global News. “Help educate these teachers and these administrators around why charged subjects like this don’t help us in creating a balanced dialogue.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Holocaust education will be mandatory in B.C. high schools'
Holocaust education will be mandatory in B.C. high schools

In addition to the Burnaby school, a Victoria parent told Global News that a handout on Israeli occupation was given to her Grade 6 son days after the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7.

Global News contacted the Greater Victoria School District but did not immediately receive a response.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices