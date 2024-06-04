Exam question about Jewish homeland leads to apology from B.C. school district

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. school district is apologizing for an exam question given to elementary students on whether Jewish people deserve or need a homeland.

The test asked for two responses: an argument for why the state of Israel should exist, and why it should not.

The Burnaby School District confirmed the question was in a social studies exam for Grade 6 and 7 students.

This is from a grade 6 class in Burnaby BC. Should 12 yr olds really be debating the pros and cons of the continued existence of a 4,000 year old people?#antisemitism pic.twitter.com/hJxzobmKuX — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) June 1, 2024

The district would not go on camera, but instead released a statement calling the question “deeply concerning,” adding that it’s taking steps to address the harm.

“We need a comprehensive plan to combat antisemitism,” Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, told Global News. “Help educate these teachers and these administrators around why charged subjects like this don’t help us in creating a balanced dialogue.”

2:33 Holocaust education will be mandatory in B.C. high schools

In addition to the Burnaby school, a Victoria parent told Global News that a handout on Israeli occupation was given to her Grade 6 son days after the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7.

Global News contacted the Greater Victoria School District but did not immediately receive a response.