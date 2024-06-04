Manitoba announces free fishing weekend at provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

Want to go fishing in Manitoba but don’t have a licence? The province is making it easy for you this weekend.

From June 7 to 9, all Manitoba provincial parks will be open to anyone who wants drop a line in the water — licence or otherwise.

You can also save money on entry to provincial parks, as vehicle permits won’t be required all weekend either.

Although a licence isn’t needed, all other provincial angling restrictions apply, including a limit on the number and size of fish you can catch. Fishing in national parks still requires a federal licence.

Regular camping fees also still apply at provincial campgrounds.

The province says visitors should check weather conditions before heading out, in case some parks have temporary closures.

