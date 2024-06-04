Menu

Canada

Manitoba announces free fishing weekend at provincial parks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
Manitoba is opening up provincial parks for free fishing this weekend — even if you don't have a licence. View image in full screen
Manitoba is opening up provincial parks for free fishing this weekend — even if you don't have a licence. Global News / File
Want to go fishing in Manitoba but don’t have a licence? The province is making it easy for you this weekend.

From June 7 to 9, all Manitoba provincial parks will be open to anyone who wants drop a line in the water — licence or otherwise.

You can also save money on entry to provincial parks, as vehicle permits won’t be required all weekend either.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Although a licence isn’t needed, all other provincial angling restrictions apply, including a limit on the number and size of fish you can catch. Fishing in national parks still requires a federal licence.

Regular camping fees also still apply at provincial campgrounds.

The province says visitors should check weather conditions before heading out, in case some parks have temporary closures.

Click to play video: 'Which Manitoba lakes are the best to fish on?'
Which Manitoba lakes are the best to fish on?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

