Recall on some BC Transit buses leads to Victoria service disruptions

BC Transit is warning commuters of service reductions after 11 per cent of its Victoria fleet was recalled for safety reasons.

On Wednesday, Transport Canada issued a recall for 12 different models of Vicinity Motor Cop. Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses from 2017 to 2022.

A total of 43 buses have been removed from service for low-pressure CNG hoses that “may not meet the requirements of Canadian regulations.” These gas leaks could create a safety risk of fire and/or an explosion, it said.

Vicinity Motor Corporation says it will notify owners with instructions to inspect or replace the CNG system low-pressure hoses. They also recommend not using the buses until the recall repairs have been completed.

BC Transit announced in a tweet Sunday night that the recall will impact service.

“While BC Transit still has approximately 215 buses in service in Victoria, the removal of these buses has resulted in significant service impacts.” Jamie Weiss, senior media relations and public affairs advisor at BC Transit said in a statement.

Victorians seem to not be so thrilled with the current situation.

BC Transit mottois"We are not happy until you are not happy" Mind numbing, maybe do your homework before ordering 35+ buses to make sure they meet standards. It is never ending. 🤦🤦 — Sens, Canucks, Seahawks & Blue Jays Fan (@vanislenow) June 3, 2024

This recall is also impacting 20 per cent of the active fleet in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System.

The transit authority added that replacement parts are expected to arrive later this week and that affected buses will return to service once repaired.