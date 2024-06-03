Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Recall on some BC Transit buses leads to Victoria service disruptions

By Chaimae Chouiekh Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Transport Canada bus recall will impact Victoria area'
Transport Canada bus recall will impact Victoria area
B.C. Transit says several buses in its fleet have been recalled by Transport Canada. 74 compressed natural gas buses were listed because low-pressure hoses aren't up to regulations and could leak natural gas.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Transit is warning commuters of service reductions after 11 per cent of its Victoria fleet was recalled for safety reasons.

On Wednesday, Transport Canada issued a recall for 12 different models of Vicinity Motor Cop. Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses from 2017 to 2022.

A total of 43 buses have been removed from service for low-pressure CNG hoses that “may not meet the requirements of Canadian regulations.” These gas leaks could create a safety risk of fire and/or an explosion, it said.

Vicinity Motor Corporation says it will notify owners with instructions to inspect or replace the CNG system low-pressure hoses. They also recommend not using the buses until the recall repairs have been completed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

BC Transit announced in a tweet Sunday night that the recall will impact service.

Story continues below advertisement

“While BC Transit still has approximately 215 buses in service in Victoria, the removal of these buses has resulted in significant service impacts.” Jamie Weiss, senior media relations and public affairs advisor at BC Transit said in a statement.

Victorians seem to not be so thrilled with the current situation.

Trending Now

This recall is also impacting 20 per cent of the active fleet in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System.

The transit authority added that replacement parts are expected to arrive later this week and that affected buses will return to service once repaired.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices