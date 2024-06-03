Armed Sandy Bay man in custody after barricading himself inside residence

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after he allegedly refused to exit a residence and threatened to have a shootout with police.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a weapons incident around 10 p.m. Saturday. They went to the scene and ensured others in the residence exited safely. The MFNPS drone and canine units were also deployed.

Officers learned the suspect had fired the gun earlier that day.

At around 2:20 a.m., the Manitoba RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and the MFNPS canine unit entered the home and arrested Joseph Cam Sutherland, 25.

He faces ten charges, including failing to comply with a release order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.