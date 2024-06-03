Menu

Crime

Armed Sandy Bay man in custody after barricading himself inside residence

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
Logo for the Manitoba First Nations police View image in full screen
Manitoba First Nations Police Service were called to a residence after a man allegedly threatened to have a shootout with police. he faces a number of charges. Manitoba First Nations Police / Facebook
A man is in custody after he allegedly refused to exit a residence and threatened to have a shootout with police.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to a weapons incident around 10 p.m. Saturday. They went to the scene and ensured others in the residence exited safely. The MFNPS drone and canine units were also deployed.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers learned the suspect had fired the gun earlier that day.

At around 2:20 a.m., the Manitoba RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and the MFNPS canine unit entered the home and arrested Joseph Cam Sutherland, 25.

He faces ten charges, including failing to comply with a release order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

