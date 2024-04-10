3 arrested after drugs, weapons, open alcohol found in car: Manitoba First Nations police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested and face multiple drugs and weapons charges after being pulled over in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Man.

On Sunday, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said officers pulled the trio over after the driver broke a traffic law.

Police said the driver’s reactions led them to believe she was under the influence of alcohol — which was confirmed when she failed a roadside sobriety test. She was arrested, and then released on an undertaking to appear in court.

Open alcohol could be seen in the car, officers said, leading to the arrest of two men riding as passengers.

One of them tried to fight his way out of getting arrested, MFNPS said.

A deeper search turned up what looked to be meth, police said, a “small sum” of cash, a homemade impact weapon, and a replica handgun.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the MFNPS Opaskwayak Cree Nation detachment at 204-623-8200, or the MFNPS tips line anonymously at 1-833-978-0048, or TIPS@mfnp.ca.