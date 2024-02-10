Menu

Crime

2 men in custody following armed, barricaded incident in Winnipeg

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg had an increased police presence as officers tended to a report of armed and barricaded incident that led to a suspect discharging a firearm at police. View image in full screen
Winnipeg had an increased police presence as officers tended to a report of armed and barricaded incident that led to a suspect discharging a firearm at police. Global Winnipeg
Two men were taken into custody following an incident of a female being held against her will in Winnipeg.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded on Feb. 10 at 3:10 a.m. and WPS Division 13 General Patrol members were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of College Avenue.

“Officers were informed that several occupants and firearms, were believed to be in the suite,” a press release read. “Tactical Support Team (TST) members safely removed several occupants, including the female. Additional occupants, still considered armed, refused to exit the suite.”

An increased police presence remained on scene for several hours, and a Critical Incident Command was initiated involving WPS Crisis Negotiators, TST, Drone Unit and Uniform Patrol, according to the release.

Police stated during the standoff a suspect discharged a firearm at police, striking three officers.

“Injuries to the officers were non-life-threatening,” police stated. “Due to the coordinated efforts of all involved officers, two male suspects in their 40s were taken into custody.”

Police continue to investigate.

 

