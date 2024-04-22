Man dead after police shooting on Sandy Bay First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a 27-year-old man died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint at a residence on the Sandy Bay First Nation.

Mounties say the Manitoba First Nation Police Service called them on Saturday evening for help with the disturbance, and they say the suspect had fled by the time officers arrived.

RCMP and Manitoba First Nation Police tracked him to an open, outdoor area in the community and police say he was armed with multiple weapons.

They say a Mountie shot the suspect and injured him, and he was later pronounced dead despite police efforts to save his life.