Traffic

Pedestrian seriously hurt crossing highway in Parkland County hit and run

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 5:47 pm
A police vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of a police vehicle with its emergency lights on. Global News
RCMP are looking for the driver of a grey van that left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Highway 16 near Range Road 35 in Parkland County.

RCMP said a grey van heading east on the highway struck a pedestrian who was crossing the highway.

“The vehicle failed to stop and continued east without checking on the person who was struck,” RCMP said in a news release.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP have identified the suspect vehicle as a 2012-2014 grey Chevrolet Orlando with front driver’s side damage.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding that vehicle and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 825-220-7267.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

