Pedestrian seriously hurt crossing highway in Parkland County hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for the driver of a grey van that left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Highway 16 near Range Road 35 in Parkland County.

RCMP said a grey van heading east on the highway struck a pedestrian who was crossing the highway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The vehicle failed to stop and continued east without checking on the person who was struck,” RCMP said in a news release.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP have identified the suspect vehicle as a 2012-2014 grey Chevrolet Orlando with front driver’s side damage.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding that vehicle and the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 825-220-7267.