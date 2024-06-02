Menu

Sports

Vancouver Bandits pummel Calgary Surge in Saturday home game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
Official game ball of the Canadian Elite Basketball League sits courtside in Guelph, Ont., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Bandits won their third straight Canadian Elite Basketball League game at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Nick Iwanyshyn / The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Bandits have fully embraced the “Our House” mantra this season.

The Bandits won their third straight Canadian Elite Basketball League game at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, dunking the visiting Calgary Surge 100-74.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Zach Copeland led the Bandits (3-1) with 28 points, while Nick Ward chipped in with 18. Taze Moore had 16 points and 11 rebounds in front of 4,000-plus fans.

Sean Miller-Moore led the Surge (0-3) with 21 points and five rebounds, while Corey Davis Jr. had 15 points and four assists.

The Bandits led 28-25 after the first quarter and 54-42 at the half.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

