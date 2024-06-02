Beaver Scouts mark 50th anniversary at Camp Dunlop in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

More than 120 Beaver Scouts took over Camp Dunlop just south of Kelowna on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the scout group.

“Beaver Scouters is part of Scouts Canada, it’s ages five-seven so it’s our youngest group and we do mostly outside meetings. We work on skills like first aid, sailing, hiking, and a lot of field games,” scout leader Melissa Barriault said

Beaver Scouters at the Camp Dunlop event participated in several activities, organized around eight stations, to learn new skills and build friendships.

“We are doing some archery, we are doing some plastic axe throwing, we have a bubble station, field games, we are signing a big birthday card in celebration,” Barriault said.

“The numbers of these lower sections [of Scouts Canada] dropped off a lot during COVID so it’s fun to see it growing now,” said Sebastian Griffin, a scout leader with Bear Scouts 1 in Kelowna.

At the end of the day, every Beaver Scouter walks away with a swag bag and a special patch to commemorate the day.

The Beaver Scouts have been getting kids outside and helping them develop a respect for nature, since 1974.