Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna drag performers noticing a rise in hateful comments online

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 8:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Online hate against drag queen performers rising'
Online hate against drag queen performers rising
WATCH: Advocates say public hate has subsided against drag performers, however, much of that hate is moving online. As Victoria Femia reports - the comment section on their posts is plagued with hateful comments, with some people spewing death threats.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Advocates in the drag community in Kelowna, B.C., say public hate has subsided against performers,  however, much of that hate is moving online.

As of recently, performers noticed the comment sections on their social media posts are plagued with hateful messages, with some people spewing death threats.

“Any of our events that have drag and when we promote a post we’re likely to get some level of hate,” said executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns, Dustyn Baulkham.

Popular drag performer Ella Lamoureux says hateful social media comments became a much bigger problem after the pandemic.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I feel that COVID has let them find community, which is funny because it’s what we’ve been trying to find for years and decades is to find a community and acceptance,” said Lamoreux.

“They found their own online community; they have become ‘keyboard warriors’ for their cause, they’re just spouting all this negativity onto these platforms.”

Story continues below advertisement

While most comments appear to be harmless, Lamoreux came across some death threats.

“Some of them are very dark like death threats, saying the best thing that’s going to happen to you is a gun to your head or you should be hanging from a tree,” said Lamoreux.

Trending Now

“There are some that are intense and we have made police reports for those ones.”

According to advocates, last year the drag community dealt with a lot more public hate with people protesting at their in-person events. However, they say that seems to have subsided recently as most of the hate is now being spewed online.

“I don’t know which is worse, obviously they’re both bad but I feel like because social media is such a big part of people’s lives they see it all the time vs. an event that happens once or twice a month, so it’s one day concentrated,” said Baulkham. “Both are obviously impactful on people.”

Much of the hate, according to Baulkham, comes from misinformation about the drag community and its events.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices