Police looking for male suspect who allegedly groped teen in Milton

Halton police are looking for an elderly male suspect who allegedly groped a female teen in Milton, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. on May 31, near Child’s and Ledwith drives. During this time, the suspect allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim who was walking her dog and engaged in conversation with her.

Investigators say the suspect then allegedly grabbed the girl before “forcefully kissing her multiple times on the cheek without her consent.”

The female did not suffer any physical injuries, according to police.

The suspect has been described as a male with tanned skin and facial hair between the ages of 70 and 80. Police said he has short, spiky grey and silver hair, bushy grey eyebrows, with a mole on his left cheek. He walks with a noticeable limp, and spoke with an Italian accent, investigators said.

At the time of the alleged assault, the man was seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and possibly shorts.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.