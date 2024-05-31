Edmonton Oilers take Game 5 of West Final 3-1 in Dallas

The Edmonton Oilers scored two power play goals on the way to a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Friday night. The Oilers take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the first power play goal of the series with 5:51 left in the first. He chipped home the rebound from Evan Bouchard’s point shot for his fifth of the post-season. The Oilers were penalized for too many men late in the first but responded with their 24th straight penalty kill.

Nugent-Hopkins popped a shot off the post and in for another power play goal 1:06 into the second. Four minutes later, Philip Broberg drilled a point shot to the top corner for his first career post-season point. The Oilers killed off another penalty to run their streak to 25.

Stuart Skinner held the Stars at bay with a couple of big saves early in the third. He got his left skate on a shot from Wyatt Johnston, then moved to his left to deny Matt Duchene’s backhand bid. Johnston finally broke through with a deflection goal with 5:52 on the clock. The Stars pulled Jake Oettinger for an extra attacker with two minutes left but couldn’t muster another goal.

Skinner earned the win with 19 saves. Oettinger stopped 23.

The Oilers can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a win at Rogers Place on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).