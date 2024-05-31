Man in ‘authority’ position at school faces sex crimes charges: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say investigators have reason to believe there are more victims after a “school-aged girl” was reportedly inappropriately touched by a man in a “position of authority” at a north-end school “on more than one occasion.”

Police say the girl did not sustain any physical injuries.

A sexual assault allegation was first reported earlier this month and on Friday police announced that Cody Steven Kunder, 26, of London, is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16.

“Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation, or if they had similar dealings with the accused,” police said in a release.

The accused was released from custody and is due in court July 16.

Kunder is employed by the Thames Valley District School Board, superintendent of human resources Katie Osborne confirmed.

She did not expand on his current or former roles with the board except to say that he “is not working in a school or with students” and that “supports will be in place for students and staff that require.”