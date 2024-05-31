Menu

Crime

N.B. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman reported missing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Natalie Leblanc, 43, was reported missing last week. This week, police in Miramichi, N.B., updated the case to say her body had been discovered and a man was taken into custody. View image in full screen
Natalie Leblanc, 43, was reported missing last week. This week, police in Miramichi, N.B., updated the case to say her body had been discovered and a man was taken into custody. Chartersville Funeral Home
A Miramichi, N.B., man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was reported missing last week.

Natalie Leblanc, 43, was last seen on May 22.

Her disappearance prompted the Miramichi Police Force to issue a missing persons alert.

On Thursday, police updated the case to say Leblanc’s body had been discovered, and her death was considered suspicious.

“With the assistance of Blackville RCMP, Northeast RCMP K9 services, and the Miramichi Integrated Enforcement Unit (IEU), a 42 year old male was taken into custody in relation to the investigation,” police said in a news release.

According to police, Billy Joe Stewart appeared in Miramichi provincial court that afternoon on the charge of second-degree murder.

Stewart has since been remanded into custody.

