Deadline for Winnipeg housing grant applications coming soon

Send this page to someone via email

Applicants have a little over a month to submit proposals for the first phase of Winnipeg’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

Federal grants totalling $25 million will be made available for projects that create affordable housing in the city, as well as market and non-profit housing downtown — part of a larger federal initiative with a $122-million price tag.

“We’re looking for developers and non-profit housing agencies to bring forward their most innovative and creative proposals,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement Friday.

“Our goal is to maximize the number of units built, making a meaningful impact on our downtown residential population and ensuring more Winnipeggers have access to safe, affordable homes.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Grant applications for the first phase will be accepted until July 12. Successful applicants will have to prove they can get a building permit within a year of approval.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last December, the federal government announced that we were providing $122 million to the City of Winnipeg through the Housing Accelerator Fund, to get more homes built that our city urgently needs,” Winnipeg MP and Minister Responsible for the Prairies Dan Vandal said.

“Today, we see how that funding is helping remove barriers to housing supply, accelerating the growth of supply, and helping to build affordable and sustainable communities.

“The launch of this new grant program is just one initiative among many, that will help build new affordable housing projects across Winnipeg.”