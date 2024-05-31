Menu

Education

Binding arbitration could be used in Saskatchewan teacher talks

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said Friday that binding arbitration could be used in teacher bargaining talks. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said Friday that binding arbitration could be used in teacher bargaining talks. Global News/ File
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says binding arbitration could be used in talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.

The announcement was made Friday morning after teachers voted against a tentative agreement brought forward by the province for the second time.

Binding arbitration would involve a submission of the dispute to a neutral party, who would provide a middle ground to the province and the union.

According to a release from the STF on Thursday evening, 55 per cent of teachers opposed the agreement with 88 per cent of eligible members voting over the last two days.

STF members started voting Wednesday after the government announced earlier in May that a tentative deal had been reached between the bargaining committees.

More to come

— with files from Brooke Kruger and Andrew Benson

