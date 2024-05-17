Government announces tentative contract agreement with Saskatchewan teachers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan teachers may have a new contract, as the government says a tentative deal has been reached.

“The tentative agreement encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting the collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs of students, families, and teachers across Saskatchewan,” the government said in a release issued Friday.

“I want to thank parents, teachers, and students for their patience during this process,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “I am hopeful that the tentative agreement will be finalized so that predictability is provided to families and teachers.”

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is set to address the contract at 1:30 to provide more details on negotiations.

— More info to come.