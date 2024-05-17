Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Government announces tentative contract agreement with Saskatchewan teachers

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan’s education minister Jeremy Cockrill speaks to a member of the media in Regina, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan’s education minister Jeremy Cockrill speaks to a member of the media in Regina, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan teachers may have a new contract, as the government says a tentative deal has been reached.

“The tentative agreement encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting the collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs of students, families, and teachers across Saskatchewan,” the government said in a release issued Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I want to thank parents, teachers, and students for their patience during this process,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “I am hopeful that the tentative agreement will be finalized so that predictability is provided to families and teachers.”

Trending Now

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is set to address the contract at 1:30 to provide more details on negotiations.

— More info to come.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices